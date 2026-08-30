/Chitrakoot in UP on high alert as Mandakini river overflow triggers flood-like situation

The district authorities of Chitrakoot situated in Uttar Pradesh, have been placed on high alert after the water levels of the Mandakini River rose, leading to a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas, along with the famous Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada. The Chitrakoot Police confirmed that drone cameras are being used to keep surveillance of the flood-affected areas, to monitor the situation on the ground and keep track of the water flow.



"Due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation has arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas. In view of this situation, under the directions of Chitrakoot's Superintendent of Police Shri Arun Kumar Singh, the Chitrakoot Police has conducted surveillance of the flood-affected areas using drone cameras," the police stated in a post on social media platform X.



The District Magistrate (DM) of Chitrakoot stated that the situation was being closely assessed and remained under control. Precautionary measures are also being taken in view of the rising water levels and the possibility of further impact in low-lying areas.

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"Considering the current situation at Ramghat, the district administration is taking all necessary precautionary measures. NDRF and SDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue operations at the scene. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Currently, the situation is under control," the DM said.

DM launches inspection of flood-hit areas

Further urging the public to exercise caution, the DM said, "The residents of the district are appealed to follow the administration's instructions and avoid going near the river and ghats." As part of the ongoing relief and rescue operations, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police carried out a personal inspection of the arrangements in the flood-hit areas. Officials also confirmed that essential supplies were being distributed to those affected or stranded by the rising water levels.



"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police personally inspected the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Food supplies, medicines, and other essential items were delivered to the affected and stranded people," the Chitrakoot Police added.