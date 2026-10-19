/Chinars under the axe: Omar Abdullah government faces public anger over felling of centuries-old trees in Ganderbal

The plan of felling of centuries-old Chinar trees in Ganderbal district for road widening has triggered widespread public outrage, putting the Omar Abdullah-led government under mounting pressure from environmentalists, political opponents and people who see the majestic trees as an irreplaceable part of Kashmir’s natural and cultural heritage.

The controversy has brought the debate over development and environmental conservation into sharp focus, with critics questioning whether expanding road infrastructure should come at the cost of trees that have witnessed generations of Kashmiris and become enduring symbols of the Valley’s identity.

Leading the political attack, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday criticised Omar Abdullah over the felling, arguing that planting new saplings cannot compensate for the destruction of centuries-old Chinars.

“A Chinar takes generations to reach its glory yet Omar Abdullah thinks saplings can compensate for felling these centuries old icons of Kashmir. You cannot replace centuries of heritage with a plantation drive!” Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba’s remarks have added a sharp political dimension to an issue that has resonated beyond party lines, with the fate of the Chinars emerging as a question of heritage, ecological responsibility and the government’s development priorities.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, meanwhile, had defended the need to address growing traffic congestion, arguing that the increase in population and vehicular movement has created infrastructure requirements that did not exist when the Chinar trees were originally planted.

Acknowledging the controversy surrounding the proposed removal of trees, Omar said the government faced a difficult choice between meeting present-day transportation needs and protecting Kashmir’s iconic trees.

“The traffic has increased significantly, and the alternative road that we have constructed to provide access to the hospital will also have some impact on these Chinar trees,” he said.

Referring to the public reaction, the chief minister added that any move involving Chinars attracts criticism from within Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

“But our problem is that the moment we start touching or removing these Chinar trees, people begin creating a commotion, not just within Jammu and Kashmir, but even outside the region. People living in Bombay start sending me messages, accusing me of ‘murdering’ these Chinar trees,” Omar said.

He maintained that the government had no intention of destroying the trees but stressed that development and environmental conservation would have to be balanced.

“Friends, we have no intention of killing these trees. However, development and environmental conservation must go hand in hand,” he said.

For Kashmiris, the Chinar is far more than an ordinary tree. Its broad canopy, distinctive autumn colours and towering presence are deeply woven into the Valley’s landscape, literature, memories and social life.