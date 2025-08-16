/China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to visit India Aug 18–20 for key border negotiations

China's top diplomat will visit India next week for talks about their shared boundary, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Saturday, as the two countries eye resuming border trade five years after halting it.

"From August 18 to 20... (Chinese foreign minister) Wang Yi will, upon invitation, visit India and hold the 24th special representatives meeting on the China-India border issue," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Past trade between the neighbours across icy and high-altitude Himalayan border passes was usually small in volume, but any resumption is significant for its symbolism.

It stopped following a deadly 2020 clash between border troops.

Indian media had reported earlier in the week that China's Wang was expected for talks in New Delhi on Monday.

His Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Beijing in July.

The two major economic powers have long competed for strategic influence across South Asia.

However, caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff regime, they have moved to mend ties.

In recent weeks, Chinese and Indian officials have said the two countries were discussing resuming border trade.