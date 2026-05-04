A United Airlines Boeing 767 narrowly avoided disaster on Sunday (May 3) when its landing gear struck a lamppost and the top of a tractor-trailer truck while on final approach to Newark Liberty International Airport. The incident left one driver hospitalised with minor injuries and has prompted immediate investigations by both the airline and the FAA.

What happened at Newark airport?

Flight 169, carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members, had arrived from Venice, Italy, when the incident occurred at approximately 2 PM local time. According to the New Jersey State Police, as the aircraft approached the runway, "a landing tyre and the underside of the plane collided with a pole and a tractor-trailer." The pole then struck a passing Jeep on the highway below.

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The truck involved belonged to H&S Bakery. The bakery's Senior Vice President, Chuck Paterakis, said the wheel of the aircraft "crashed into the driver's window," though the truck itself was largely unscathed. The driver sustained minor cuts and was taken to the hospital before being released.

Paterakis noted that the situation could have ended very differently. "It could have been the opposite of what happened," he told ABC, "and a little help from God went a long way tonight for everybody on the plane, and including the driver."

Dash cam footage from the bakery truck, which shows the moment the plane's gear collided with it, is going viral on social media. Watch it here:

Plane lands safely