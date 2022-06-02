Chilling footage shows man who shot dead bank manager in J&K's Kulgam

News outlets have posted a terrifying 71-second video of an attack on a bank manager in Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir. A man dressed in black and wearing a face mask gazing inside the bank on a couple of occasions and then appearing to depart is shown in the video, which was captured on a cell phone and recorded CCTV footage and played on a computer screen. He storms again into the bank near the conclusion, this time armed with a gun and a bag. He appears uncertain, almost walking away, but then turns around and fires.

#WATCH | J&K: Terrorist fires at bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district.



The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries.



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/uIxVS29KVI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022 ×

J&K | Security forces outside Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district where bank manager was shot dead by terrorists. Search operation underway.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/xC4sG1acnn — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022 ×

The man killed in today's incident was an employee of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam, according to police. He was from the state of Rajasthan.

This is the second civilian attack in Jammu and Kashmir this week; a school teacher was shot dead in Kulgam on Monday.

