Chandrayaan-3: Why last twenty minutes before soft-landing of Vikram lander will be most crucial

India is gearing up for the soft-landing of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. But the last most crucial 20 minutes right before the scheduled landing are set to become the most nail-biting instants of the mission.

The soft landing of Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the only country in the world to achieve a soft landing on Moon's south pole and fourth country to have a lander on Moon after the United States, Russia, and China.

Why last 20 minutes will be most crucial?

This is because the last 20 minutes of the mission will comprise of an autonomous movement.

On Tuesday, the ISRO informed that the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scheduled for its soft-landing on the lunar surface on August 23, is right on schedule.

"Systems are undergoing regular checks, smooth sailing is continuing," the ISRO wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ISRO also shared a video of images of the lunar surface captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km, the ISRO.

"LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map," it said.

Meanwhile, according to senior ISRO scientist, the ISRO will go ahead with the landing only if conditions on the day are "favourable".

Else, a fresh attempt will be made on August 27.

Also watch | Chandrayaan-3 now within moon's gravitational orbit | India | ISRO

"Two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the Moon on August 27," Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, ISRO, told news agency ANI.

