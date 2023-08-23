Chandrayaan-3 landing Live Streaming: Countdown begins! how to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing live stream online

Chandrayaan-3 mission landing Live Streaming: : India’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to attempt a soft landing on August 23 around 6:04 pm IST. The much-anticipated mission is just hours away from making history, as with this mission India can become the first country to soft land on the South Pole of the moon.

Launched on July 14, the Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.

The objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to achieve a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to get the rover moving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandryaan-3’s Vikram Lander has been loaded with 11 high-tech cameras. Each camera has its specific role in the landing of the Lander. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been sharing images of the moon’s surface taken from these cameras.

Ahead of the landing, the space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), is buzzing with energy and excitement.

South pole of the moon: An uncharted territory

The South Pole of the Moon, also known as the Lunar South, is an uncharted territory. Several nations have tried to explore this particular region on the lunar south pole.

The first human-made object to touch the Moon was the Soviet Union's Luna 2, on 13 September 1959. The first human-made object to touch the Moon was the Soviet Union's Luna 2, on 13 September 1959.

But even these two space giants have never landed on the far side of the moon. Few days back, Russia's Luna-25 attempted landing on Lunar South, but unfortunately crashed due to spacecraft's increased impulse.

If India's Chandrayaan-3 land on this side of the moon, it can open gates to new possibilities for scientists and humans all around the world. Entire world, especially Indians, are waiting for this moment to happen with bated breath.

Chandrayaan-3 landing Live Streaming: details: Few hours to go

Chandrayaan-3 will soft-land on the moon on Wednesday, August 23 around 6:04 pm IST. The coverage of the landing is expected to start from 5:20 pm IST when the Lander will decelerate in the lunar orbit, as per ISRO.

Here’s how you can watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s landing:

On TV: DD National TV will start the live coverage at 5:20 pm IST. Live coverage can also be followed on WION's website.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE