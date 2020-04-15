Centre releases new lockdown guidelines till May 3, makes wearing of face mask compulsory

The central government on Wednesday, released fresh guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.



According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), additional public activities will be allowed from April 20, like agriculture, horticulture activities and procurement of the same.



As per the new guidelines for extended lockdown in the country, wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine.

All agricultural & horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as - Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply chain) and repairs to remain open. Movement (inter & intrastate) of harvesting & sowing related machines to remain operational.

Mandis' operated by APMC or as notified by the state/UT govt. Direct marketing operations by the state/UT govts or by industry, directly from farmers/group of farmers, FPOs co-operatives etc.

MNREGA workers are allowed to work with strict implementation of social distancing and wearing a face mask.

Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies to remain functional from now on.

Meanwhile, A total number of 11,439 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 377 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1306 patients have been cured. There are 9756 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also said that 1076 new cases and 38 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.