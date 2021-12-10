CDS Bipin Rawat's funeral: Last rites of the General and his wife to be held at Delhi Cantonment crematorium

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, who were among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, will be cremated today at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the army couple's bodies will be kept at their 3 Kamaraj Marg residence for people to pay their final respects.

Military personnel are allowed to pay their respects between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., with the last journey to the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment beginning at about 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the bodies of General Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, will be taken to the crematorium.



The General will be given a funeral with full military honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to those slain in the helicopter tragedy on Thursday night.



The Mi-17V5 Air Force chopper carrying Gen Rawat, dubbed "the workhorse of the Air Force" and largely regarded as a reliable aircraft, crashed shortly after taking off from Sulur.



Apart from General Rawat and his wife, his Defence Adviser, Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, and Staff Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, also died in the crash.



The other nine defence force personnel who died in the chopper crash were Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

(With inputs from agencies)