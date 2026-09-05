/CCTV captures woman fleeing Jaipur jewellery shop with Rs 20 lakh gold: ‘I want to go to jail’

In a shocking incident, a woman fled from a jewellery shop in Jaipur with a box containing 25 gold rings worth around Rs 20 lakh after posing as a customer. According to reports, the incident took place at Bhawani Jewellers in Laxmi Nagar on Niwaru Road at around 11:45 am on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by jeweller Trilok Chand Prajapat, 37, the woman entered the shop and asked to see rings. Prajapat placed a box containing 25 gold rings in front of her. She reportedly selected two rings and asked about their prices.

The woman then told the jeweller that she would call her father to make an online payment. While she continued examining the jewellery, Prajapat turned his attention to another customer. She used the moment to grab the entire box and sprint out of the shop.

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Jeweller catches woman

Prajapat and one of his employees immediately chased her. After running for roughly 500 metres, they managed to catch her and recover the jewellery box before handing her over to Jhotwara police.

After being caught, the woman reportedly told Prajapat, “I did this because I want to go to jail.”

According to the complaint, red chilli powder and an irritant spray were also found in her purse. The jeweller further alleged that she had received a phone call just before making her escape.

Reports said another person who had accompanied the woman fled after noticing people chasing her.

CCTV captures dramatic escape

CCTV footage from inside the shop captured the woman grabbing the jewellery box and running out. The video has gone viral on social media.

Prajapat filed a robbery complaint at Jhotwara police station on Friday. However, police had not registered a case at the time of the report.