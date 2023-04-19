CBI files FIR against Oxfam India for alleged violation of foreign funding rules

Days after the Indian government directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the affairs of the Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam, the probe agency has registered an FIR against the company and its office bearers for being found in violation of the country's foreign funding rule viz., Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The UK-based company has been alleged to have routed foreign contribution money to numerous entities, including for-profit companies in India which is in direct violation of FCRA as it prohibits such transfers.

Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) is alleged to be one of the prime recipients as employees and associates received foreign money in the form of commissions to avoid the legal net.

The Union Home Ministry in its complaint to the central probe agency stated that Oxfam India received as much as Rs 1.5 crore into its Foreign Contribution Utilisation account between 2013 and 2016, instead of the designated bank account. Of the said amount, Rs 12.71 lakh was transferred to CPR in 2019-20.

All these findings led the home ministry to recommend a CBI probe against Oxfam India. Oxfam India's FCRA licence was suspended in January 2022, after which the NGO filed a revision petition with the home ministry. The FCRA licence of CPR was suspended for six months on March 1 for alleged violation of the laws.

The company, however, has maintained its innocence and filed a plea in the High Court to get its FCRA license renewed.

“Oxfam India has been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration wasn't renewed in December 2021. We have filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the decision to not renew our FCRA registration. The High Court has asked the Union government to respond to our plea,”

(With inputs from agencies)