Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (Feb 1), while presenting the 2026-27 budget, highlighted the Narendra Modi government's push for a 'Reform Express'. She said that "Since we assumed office 12 years ago, the country's economic trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation." This, she noted, was the "result of conscious choices we have made even in times of uncertainty and disruptions."