Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 11:21 IST | Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 11:23 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (Feb 1), while presenting the 2026-27 budget, highlighted the Narendra Modi government's push for a 'Reform Express'. She said that "Since we assumed office 12 years ago, the country's economic trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation." This, she noted, was the "result of conscious choices we have made even in times of uncertainty and disruptions."

Reform Express

Sitharam stated that under the Modi government's 'reform express' push “over 350 reforms," including GST rationalisation, have been rolled out.

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

