Budget 2024: Will there be Income Tax reforms?

Budget 2024: As India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present India's budget just months before country holds general elections. Any budget of a nation as huge as India has many complexities, with a lot of number-crunching involved. The budget is an extremely important plan for the country as whole of course. But what ordinary Income Tax payer keeps his eye on is whether there will be relief for his pocket.

Income Tax slabs

In India, there is now old tax regime and new tax regime

Income tax slabs under old tax regime for professionals and NRIs are as follows

For income upto 2.5 lakh, there is no income tax

For income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, the income tax is five per cent.

For income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, the income tax is 20 per cent.

For income above Rs 10 lakh, the income tax is 30 per cent.

The income tax slabs for New Tax Regime (FY 2023-24)

For income upto Rs 3 lakh, there is no income tax.

If income is between Rs 3 lakh and 6 lakh, the tax is 5 per cent.

If income is between 6 lakh to 9 lakh, the tax will be 10 per cent.

For income between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, the tax will be 15 per cent

If the income is from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, the tax is 20 per cent.

For income above Rs 15 lakh, the income tax is 30 per cent.

So what is likely to change in Budget 2024?

While there is no rule prohibitting government from changing tax slabs or overhauling the income tax regime in any budget, chances of such a thing happening in the budget to be presented in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2024 are slim.

Why? Because this is an interim budget.

What is an interim budget?

Interim budget is presented when the national elections are due in short period. The interim budget is presented so that government machinery keeps running in this transition period, and government officials (in case of India, millions) get their salary.

So in short, interim budget can be (but not completely) considered to be a stop-gap arrangement. It will be presented in parliament again by the new government that'll take office after Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A stiff political opposition to an interim budget is not a regular thing as leaders across political spectrum know that it is a stop-gap arrangement. But some fireworks can be expected when it'll be presented in parliament after election.

Is there a precedent of tax reforms in interim budget?

No. Major tax slab changes and tax regime overhauls have been announced in interim budget.

Does this mean that income tax slabs will remain the same? For sure?