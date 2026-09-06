/'BRICS should be living Nalanda University': CJI at Chief Justices' Forum, urges to embrace 'healthy disagreement'

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged BRICS nations to foster a culture of “healthy disagreement and deliberation”, suggesting that the bloc should transform into a “living Nalanda University”, a welcoming space that accommodates diverse legal systems and perspectives. Speaking to heads of delegations and delegates from BRICS member states and partner nations on the second day of the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum in New Delhi, the CJI emphasised the need for justice to be delivered in a timely and predictable manner.



Invoking the legacy of the ancient Nalanda University, the CJI noted that it has welcomed students and researchers globally without discrimination or restrictions. He pointed out that Nalanda notably never required scholars to share a common legal or philosophical framework before admitting them. The CJI underscored that despite all of these, the University provided a space for disagreement and deliberation, adding that “BRICS should also be known as the living Nalanda University.”

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Judicial heads and spokespersons from multiple countries

Among those who spoke at the gathering were Luiz Edson Fachin(joining virtually), President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court; Zhang Jun, Chief Justice of the People's Republic of China and President of the Supreme People's Court; Boulos Fahmy Iskander Boulos, Chief Justice of Egypt's Supreme Constitutional Court; and Tewodros Meheret Kebede, Ethiopia's President of the Federal Supreme Court.



Other judicial heads in attendance also include Sunarto, Indonesia's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje'I, Iran's Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic; Igor Krasnov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation; and Mahube Betty Molemela, South Africa's President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.