Bombay High Court grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, an accused arrested in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case.

However, the High Court stayed the implementation of its order for six weeks to enable the CBI to file an appeal in the matter.

Earlier, Justice Nitin W. Sambre granted him bail on a surety of Rs 200,000 to Mukerjea who was arrested over four years ago and was in jail since barring release briefly on medical grounds.

He has been granted on the "merits of the case and his medical conditions". He will not be allowed to contact his children Rahul and Vidhi.

Peter Mukerjea has been accused of murdering his daughter Sheena Bora over a financial dispute in 2012.

The alleged crime came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which he was charged for conspiracy.

Mukerjea's wife Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail.



The trial, in this case, has been taking place at the special CBI court.