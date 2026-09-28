/BJP moves to remove Speaker as J&K Assembly ruckus escalates over statehood resolution

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed fresh disruption as BJP legislators moved a formal motion seeking the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, deepening a week-long confrontation over Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s resolution demanding restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

As the autumn session resumed, BJP members led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma entered the Well of the House and raised slogans against the Omar Abdullah-led government. The opposition objected to the statehood resolution moved by the Chief Minister last week, particularly its reference to the Assembly’s June 26, 2000 resolution on autonomy, which had called for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s pre-1953 constitutional position.

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BJP MLAs repeatedly raised slogans of “Kursi Chhodo, Kursi Chhodo — Speaker Sahab, Kursi Chhodo,” accusing Rather of not giving the opposition adequate opportunity to place its objections on record. During the commotion, BJP MLA R.S. Pathania informed the Speaker that the party had submitted a formal notice seeking his removal, alleging bias in the conduct of House proceedings.

The latest confrontation follows Friday’s stormy sitting, when Omar Abdullah moved a resolution seeking the “immediate and urgent” restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution referred to two earlier Assembly resolutions, dated June 26, 2000 and November 6, 2024, as part of the context for the demand.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly urged the protesting members to return to their seats and warned that “gundagardi nahi chalegi” (hooliganism will not be allowed), while indicating that disciplinary action could follow if the disruption continued. The move to seek the Speaker’s removal has added another layer to the confrontation between the BJP and the treasury benches.

The autumn session, which has already seen protests over power tariffs, demands raised by NHM employees and the duration of the session, has now been overshadowed by the escalating political confrontation over the statehood resolution and the Speaker’s conduct of proceedings.