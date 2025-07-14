/Bihar voter list revision so far ticks 35.6 lakh names for being struck off

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has already led to the elimination of more than 35 lakh names on the voter list for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. According to the data of the Election Commission of India (EC), at least 35.69 lakh voters will be deleted from the voter list after the contentious revision, which rankled the opposition parties and drew strong criticism from them. The 35.69 figure includes about 12.55 lakh (1.59%) registered voters who died, 17.37 lakh who permanently moved out of the state (2.2%), and another 5.76 lakh having duplicate enrollments (0.73%).

The EC announced on Monday that the revision exercise has crossed 88.18 per cent of the total voting population in Bihar. At least 5 per cent invalid entries have been filtered out, which is 35.69 lakh voters, it said.

The ECI said 6.60 crore (83.66%) out of the total 7.90 crore registered voters have already submitted their enumeration forms, and only 11.82% of electors still have to submit their Enumeration Forms, and many of them have sought time to submit them with documents in the coming days.

The remaining close to 5 per cent include deceased, shifted, or duplicate voters, the EC said.

The EC said that 1.59 per cent of the electors were found to be deceased and 2.2 per cent have permanently moved out of the state. Another 0.73 per cent voters were found to be enrolled at more than one place, which amounts to duplicate enrollment.

It said out of the three, two rounds of door-to-door visits by the booth-level officers (BLO) have been completed to date.

“Nearly one lakh BLOs will soon begin their third round of door-to-door visits. Their efforts are being augmented by the 1.5 lakh BLAs (booth-level agents) appointed by all political parties, each one of whom can certify and submit up to 50 EFs per day,” it added.

‘Ensuring no voter is left out’

To ensure that no eligible urban voter is left out, special camps are being set up in all 5,683 wards of all 261 urban local bodies (ULB) of Bihar.

Besides, voters who have temporarily migrated from the state are being informed through newspaper advertisements and direct contact so that they can fill their forms in time and get their names included in the draft list to be published on August 1.

“Such electors can easily fill out EFs online using their mobile phones through the ECINet App or through the online form on https://voters.eci.gov.in. They can also send their forms to the concerned BLOs through their family members or through any online means, including WhatsApp or similar applications,” the EC said, citing the June 24 order.