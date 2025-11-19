After a thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly election, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party on Wednesday (Nov 19), He will now stake a claim to form a government in Bihar. Earlier, today, both alliance partners, Chief Minister Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) and the BJP, held their legislature party meetings, retaining the status quo of their top leaders.

JDU supremo Nitish Kumar has been re-elected as the leader of the party. While, the BJP MLAs elected Samrat Chaudhary as leader and Vijay Sinha as deputy leader in a meeting in Patna.

This move set the stage for Chaudhary and Sinha to continue as deputy chief ministers, as Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar chief minister for a record tenth time at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

"I thank the party leadership and all MLAs who have again given me a chance to lead the party. The BJP has expressed its faith in the BJP and the party will try to meet their expectations," Chaudhary told reporters.



The NDA returned to power with a big margin, turning anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency with clinching 202 seats out of 243 seats, with the BJP securing 89, JD(U) 85, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

This is the first time the BJP and JD(U) have nearly equal strength in the Assembly. Apart from a setback in 2020, when the party's numbers declined sharply, the JD(U) had been the dominant partner ever since the two parties first won a state election together in 2005,