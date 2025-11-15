Bihar Election Final Results: NDA bags 202 in record win, Mahagathbandhan confined to 35; BJP becomes single largest party

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a sweeping victory in the Bihar elections on Friday and bagged 202 seats in the state with 243 seats in the final results after the counting of votes.The Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 89 seats of the 101 it contested, while the Janata Dal (United) won 85 seats. Among the other NDA allies, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) bagged 19 seats, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won 5, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha got 4.The BJP also emerged as the single largest party in the thumping win for the NDA in Bihar, as the Opposition INDIA bloc faced a huge setback and managed to win only 35 seats, with leaders like the alliance’s chief minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav finally pulling it off after lagging behind for a considerable time.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal won just 25 seats while the Congress got only 6. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged 5 seats again, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), Indian Inclusive Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Bahujan Samaj Party won one seat each.

Voting for the Bihar Assembly elections was held in two phases on November 6 and 11 across all 243 constituencies. The state has 7.42 crore registered voters, including 3.92 crore men and 3.5 crore women.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The polls witnessed a strong turnout, with 65.08% polling recorded in the first phase and 68.76% in the second. The first phase, covering 121 seats across 18 districts, saw the highest-ever turnout in Bihar’s electoral history at 64.66%, marking a significant rise from previous elections.

Almost all the exit polls released on November 12 had indicated a clear advantage for the ruling NDA, projecting its comfortable lead over the opposition INDIA bloc’s Mahagathbandhan.

After the verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters of Bihar for giving a thumping victory to the NDA bloc.