The Bhartiya Janta Party-led NDA is headed for a sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, winning 180 seats and leading on 22, crossing 200 seats as counting enters the final phase. The BJP is on track for a record performance with winning over 90 seats out of 101 it contested, followed by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) with 85, who also fought on the same no of seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan has suffered a dramatic setback, shrinking to roughly 35 seats. The RJD has won 22 seats and leads on 3 others, and the Congress's tally plunged to just 6, signalling a strong and decisive mandate in favour of the ruling alliance.



Hailing the mandate as ' victory of good governance', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X posted, “the thumping win of NDA in the Bihar assembly elections is the victory of good governance, development, social justice, and the spirit of public welfare. “My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.”

Calling ‘voter purification’ necessary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the triumph as a stamp of approval on NDA's policies “This resounding public mandate given to the NDA by the people of Bihar is the people's seal of approval on the NDA's committed service to development in Bihar, women's safety, good governance, and welfare of the poor. In the last 11 years, Modi ji has worked with an open heart for Bihar, and Nitish ji has taken Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj. This public mandate is for the resolution of ‘Developed Bihar,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Every single vote of the people of Bihar is a symbol of faith in the Modi government's policy against infiltrators who play with India's security and resources, and their sympathisers. The public has given a befitting reply to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote banks. The people of Bihar have conveyed the mood of the entire country that the purification of the voter list is mandatory and there is no place for politics against it. That is why, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has today reached the last rung in Bihar,” he added.

In Contrast, Congress MP and Mahagathbandhan leader Rahul Gandhi dubbed the result as "truly surprising."

In a post on X, he said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan."

"This result in Bihar is truly surprising," he added. Gandhi further stated that the Mahagathbandhan could not achieve victory in an election that was "not fair from the very beginning".

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he added.