Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur makes History as the youngest MLA at 25; All you need to know

Etching her name in history, celebrated folk singer Maithili Thakur, who turned 25 in June, becomes the youngest ever Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Thakur, who joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) only weeks before the polls, was fielded from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga district. She secured 84,915 votes, defeating Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate Binod Mishra by 11,730 votes.

Hailing from Madhbani district, Maithaili grew up in a family of musicians. Her Father, Ramesh Thakur, a classical singer himself, trained her from an early age in Indian classical music.

She, along with her two brothers Ayachi and Rishav, forms a musical trio that honours India's folk traditions. She focuses on Indian classical and Maithili folk music.

However, her path to success has been far from linear; she was rejected from Children’s music reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Indian Idol Junior. Thakur got her first recognition as the first runner-up of Rising Star in 2017.

Thakur came to fame after her video folk renditions on Facebook and YouTube became hits, building her strong and dedicated audience. Her versions of traditional and devotional songs helped her retain a strong regional identity even as she gained listeners in India and abroad.

Thakur’s schooling was far from traditional. She was home-schooled until Class 5 and later shifted to an MCD school at around age 12 or 13. Her singing talent was recognised early, earning her a music scholarship to Bal Bhavan International School, where she was able to continue both her studies and formal musical training.

Later, she went on to complete her graduation from Atmaram Sanatan Dharma College, University of Delhi.

With this victory, Maithili Thakur has not only entered the political arena with confidence but also opened a fresh chapter for the BJP in Mithilanchal’s political landscape.