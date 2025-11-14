/Bihar Election Result 2025 | Nail-biting contest in Sandesh: JD(U) leader once arrested by ED won by 27 votes

The Bihar Assembly Elections results 2025 have been announced and NDA has registered a spectacular victory. While Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 85 seats out of 101 contested. Out of the 101 seats, one seat in JDU's kitty came at a thin margin of just 27 seats. This was Sandesh seat in Bhojpur district. Radha Charan Sah won the seat against RJD's Dipu Singh. Radha Charan Sah polled 80598 votes, while Singh polled 80571 votes.

Who is Radha Charan Sah

Radha Charan Sah is a 67-year-old businessman and social worker known for his long-standing presence in the region’s political and social landscape. With an educational qualification of 8th pass, Sah has built considerable local influence through business networks and welfare activities that have strengthened his connect with voters over the years.