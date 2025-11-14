/Bihar Election Result 2025 | Nail-biting contest in Sandesh: JD(U) leader once arrested by ED won by 27 votes

Radha Charan Sah, a JD(U) leader and businessman, won Bihar’s Sandesh seat by just 27 votes. A 67-year-old with assets of ₹34 crore, he has two pending cases. He was arrested by the ED in 2023, and in 2024 the agency attached ₹26.19 crore of his assets in a sand-mining case.
The Bihar Assembly Elections results 2025 have been announced and NDA has registered a spectacular victory. While Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won 85 seats out of 101 contested. Out of the 101 seats, one seat in JDU's kitty came at a thin margin of just 27 seats. This was Sandesh seat in Bhojpur district. Radha Charan Sah won the seat against RJD's Dipu Singh. Radha Charan Sah polled 80598 votes, while Singh polled 80571 votes.
Radha Charan Sah is a 67-year-old businessman and social worker known for his long-standing presence in the region’s political and social landscape. With an educational qualification of 8th pass, Sah has built considerable local influence through business networks and welfare activities that have strengthened his connect with voters over the years.
According to his election affidavit, he possesses assets worth ₹34 crore and liabilities of ₹6.1 crore, along with an annual income of ₹1.1 crore, indicating substantial financial capacity often seen as a major factor in Bihar’s electoral politics. He has two pending criminal cases, though none fall under serious IPC categories. In 2023, Radha Charan Sah, then MLC, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged tax evasion. In 2024, the ED attached assets worth ₹26.19 crore belonging to Sah as part of a money-laundering probe tied to alleged illegal sand mining.