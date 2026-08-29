/Bihar govt set to replace 'fail' with 'eligible for skill training' on class 10, 12 marksheets

The Bihar government has announced to place the word “fail” with “eligible for skill training” in the marksheets of students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from the ongoing academic session in the state, officials confirmed on Saturday (August 29).



Officials said the move is focused on enabling the students to pursue vocational training programmes offered by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE). “The Education Department will amend the rules accordingly to implement this change. The department will soon issue necessary instructions to the BSEB. Instead of ‘Fail’, the certificates will carry the term ‘Eligible for Skill Development’,” Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwari said.



The Education Minister stated that the talent of students does not disappear merely as they fail to secure the required marks in an examination. “Students appearing for the Class 10 board supplementary examinations will be provided special sessions for one month to help them prepare and improve their chances of success,” he added.

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Remedial support to failed students

Tiwary confirmed that the move is part of a broader initiative to provide remedial support and avert students from falling behind after an unsuccessful examination attempt. The officials also said the Bihar government has been taking measures to provide students with greater exposure to activities enabling them more than conventional textbook-based learning.