/‘Pressure’ or 'editorial decision'? BJP, Congress face off over Sonia Gandhi's memoir

The decision by Penguin Random House India not to publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir in India has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the BJP and Congress. While Congress leaders have alleged that pressure from the government led to the publisher seeking changes in the book, the BJP has rejected the claims and questioned both the circumstances surrounding the publication decision and the contents of the memoir. The controversy reportedly centres on references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological organisation, and Chinese intrusions. According to an earlier report published by Hindustan Times, Gandhi declined to make changes or delete references to these subjects.

BJP questions memoir controversy

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned whether the work should be viewed purely as a memoir or whether its contents would require further scrutiny by the publisher. “Whether the book written by Sonia Gandhi is a memoir or fiction is a matter to be decided between the author and the publisher. If a work labelled as a memoir turns out to be fiction, the publisher will certainly assess that before making a decision. I feel that if you attempt to politicise a work presented as a memoir, questions will inevitably be raised.”

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BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also hit out at Congress leaders for alleging that a climate of fear was responsible for the developments surrounding Gandhi’s memoir. “The attempts by Congress leaders to spin stories and manufacture a false narrative of fear over the release of Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s memoir are not merely ironic, they are glaringly hypocritical.” Kesavan referred to the 2014 autobiography One Life Is Not Enough by former Union minister K Natwar Singh. He claimed that excerpts from the book showed that the Nehru-Gandhi family had concerns about Singh’s account of events surrounding May 2004, before the UPA government was formed.

Citing the episode, Kesavan said, “Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided to meet him before his book release to discuss it, this sudden visit coming after eight and a half years! Why was Sonia Gandhi so apprehensive about what Shri. Natwar Singh would write in his book?” Drawing a comparison with the current controversy surrounding Gandhi’s memoir, Kesavan questioned the nature of the fact-checking reportedly sought by the publisher.

“The moot point in the context of Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s memoirs is: which portions of her memoir warranted fact-checking and why so?” Kesavan also raised the issue of archival material linked to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “For Congress leaders who are farcically saying that some are afraid of the memoirs contents, they should explain to the nation the real reason why the Congress first family is nervous and jittery to make public the 51 carton boxes of Nehru’s correspondence, which include his letters to Edwina Mountbatten.”

Congress alleges pressure on Penguin India

Congress leaders, meanwhile, have accused the BJP-led government of creating pressure around the publication of the memoir.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned why Penguin India was willing to publish books such as Exam Warriors and works related to the RSS but, according to him, was unwilling to publish Gandhi’s memoir in its original form. “Penguin India is more than happy to publish ‘Exam Warriors’ and several books on RSS. No doubt there are those in the BJP government who have now become afraid of a book being being read by the people of India.”

Congress MP Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the issue demonstrated that publishers should not be in a position to dictate what an author can or cannot include in a book. “It is clear that no publisher, whether Penguin or anyone else, can influence an author or pressure them to remove or include specific content. That is evident, and perhaps that is why Sonia Gandhi declined as well. We all understand the reason behind this.”

He also linked the controversy to the earlier dispute surrounding a book by former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

“During the previous session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi himself raised the issue regarding Naravane’s book, which was effectively being suppressed, prevented from being read, by the government; it is likely the same kind of pressure at play here. That is why this is happening.”

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also alleged that Penguin Worldwide was prepared to publish the memoir in its original form outside India, while the Indian arm had sought changes. “Penguin Worldwide is ready to publish Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji's upcoming book worldwide in its original form, but Penguin Random House India wants changes made to launch it in India. After all, what is the reason or what pressure is there that what is being published across the world cannot be published in India?”

Gehlot praised Gandhi’s political career and described her public life as one marked by sacrifice and dedication. “Sonia Gandhi’s life was “an example of sacrifice and dedication” and that “the integrity and dignity with which she has served the country is exemplary.” He further alleged that preventing publication of the memoir in its original form would amount to an attack on freedom of expression.

“Suppressing the book of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, a person of such stature, a senior leader of the nation, and former Leader of the Opposition, under pressure is tantamount to the murder of freedom of expression.” Gehlot specifically alleged that references concerning Modi, the RSS and Chinese occupation of Indian territory during the Modi government were the portions that faced pressure for removal. “The real issue is that pressure was put on Penguin India to remove the portions related to Modi, the RSS, and the occupation of Indian territory by China during Modi's rule. This is the murder of democracy,” Gehlot alleged.