As vote counting unfolds in Bihar’s 2025 Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is registering a stark collapse. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party, which contested 143 out of 243 seats, is managing a lead in only 27 constituencies by mid-afternoon on the day of counting. If these trends persist, it will mark a historic low for the RJD, which, in just the last assembly polls of 2020, had emerged as the single largest party.

In contrast, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is surging ahead, showing a commanding lead of approximately 202 seats in trends, leaving the Mahagathbandhan far behind.

Tejashwi Yadav’s uphill battle

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tejashwi Yadav, once an aspiring cricketer, ascended rapidly in Bihar politics and became the face of the Grand Alliance in these elections. Yet, despite his youth and ambition, he has struggled to reverse his party’s slide. The RJD’s poor showing is particularly symbolic given that this is Yadav’s party, founded by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and now under his leadership at just 36 years of age. Key constituencies, including Raghopur, saw the RJD being overtaken, signalling that even strongholds are no longer safe.

From dominance to historic lows

RJD’s current predicament may well be one of its worst in decades. In February 2005, the party won only 75 seats, and after a later re-election that same year, it fell to 54 seats amid political instability. Its nadir continued in the 2010 poll, when it secured just 22 seats. Now, despite holding the highest vote share among all parties, RJD has failed to convert that into seat wins, suggesting that while it may command broad support, its votes are not concentrated enough to win closely contested constituencies.

The decline of RJD not only undermines the Mahagathbandhan’s hopes but also reflects a deeper shift in Bihar’s political landscape. The Congress, contesting 61 seats, is leading in only five, further weakening the opposition front. Meanwhile, the BJP and JD(U) appear to be consolidating once more, projecting a dominant return to power under the NDA banner. As the counting continues, Bihar may well be witnessing the end of an era in which the RJD held sway, and the emergence of a very different caste-coalition politics.