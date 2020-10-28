Bihar Election 2020: Technical snag, glitches in 75 EVMs hassle voters in phase 1 polling

Voting is underway in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women.

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as 'sensitive or hypersensitive' constituencies, the Election Commission of India said.

Voters waited in queues of over an hour and some even returned home without casting votes as technical snags affected the functioning of over 75 EVMs or VVPATs in Munger, Arwal, Gaya and Nawada districts.

Voters in Gaya, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, Bhabhua, Sasaram, Baka, Kaimur also complained of technical and other errors in EVMs. Due to this, polling started late by 30 minutes to 2 hours at several places.

