As authorities in India’s Madhya Pradesh state plan disposal of 337 tonnes of waste left after the massive 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, protests have broken out in the city where the incarnation process will take place in the coming months. The toxic waste was shifted through a 250-km-long corridor from the defunct Union Carbide factory to Pithampur in 12 sealed trucks. News agency PTI reported that two men were rushed to hospital on Friday (Jan 3) after they set themselves on fire amid calls for shut down in the town.

Advertisment

The call for shut down was made by ‘Pithampur Bachao Samiti’ (Save Pithampur committee), arguing that the disposal process risks harming the local environment and people. Pithampur, a major industrial town, has a population of 0.2 million and hosts about 700 factories in three sectors.

According to reports, authorities had first incinerated 10 tons of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur in 2015 but it contaminated soil, water and air in nearby areas. On Sunday (Dec 29), a large crowd from Pithampur had staged a protest against the disposal of Union Carbide waste in their city.

How will the waste be disposed of?

Advertisment

According to officials from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, the waste will be burnt first at the disposal unit in Pithampur. The residue will then be further examined to check if any harmful element is left. The smoke from the incinerator will pass through special four-layer filters so that the surrounding air is not polluted.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Thursday said that the issue should not be politicised. He argued the waste comprised 60 per cent mud and 40 per cent naphthol used to make pesticide methyl isocyanate (MIC) and was “not at all harmful”.

Also read: India: Bhopal gas tragedy’s toxic waste finally sent for disposal amid protests

Advertisment

The Bhopal gas tragedy is considered India's first major industrial disaster, in which 30 tonnes of methyl isocyanate had leaked, turning the state capital city into a colossal gas chamber. According to estimates, over 15,000 people are believed to have died in the tragedy whereas thousands were left with serious and long-lasting health issues.

The move to shift the toxic waste to Pithampur came after several warnings from the judiciary and a breach of various deadlines. The Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 3 had slammed state authorities for still being in a "state of inertia" even after 40 years of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies)