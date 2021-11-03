Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin gets emergency use listing from WHO panel

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory council of the World Health Organization (WHO), has recommended that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin be given Emergency Use Listing (EUL) designation.

The WHO is now reviewing Covaxin's clinical trial results in order to determine if EUL should be used.



The TAG had requested "further clarifications" from the firm on October 26 in order for Covaxin to undertake a final "risk-benefit assessment" for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing.

"The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin," a source said.

TAG-EUL is an independent advisory committee that advises WHO on whether or not a COVID-19 vaccine should be designated for emergency use under the EUL protocol.

Covaxin has been shown to be effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at 77.8% and 65.2 per cent against the novel Delta variant.

The company announced in June that it has completed the final study of Covaxin effectiveness from Phase 3 studies.

Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from AstraZeneca and Oxford University are the two most extensively used vaccinations in India.

