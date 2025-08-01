/Bengaluru shocker: Charred remains of 12-year-old found after abduction; kidnappers made ransom call to parents

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a shocking incident, charred remains of a 12-year-old boy were found on Thursday (Jul 31) after he was abducted by unknown assailants in Bengaluru. The body of the boy, which was discovered on the outskirts of the city, was severely mutilated and burnt. According to the police, the boy failed to return home after attending tuition classes, following which the family filed a complaint.

According to the Bengaluru police, the boy, identified as Nishchit, a Class 7 student and the son of an Arekere resident, was kidnapped while returning from his tuition class. His father is a college professor.

The boy left his home on his bicycle at 5 pm on Wednesday (Jul 30) to attend his classes. However, after he did not return home by 8 pm, his family contacted the tuition teacher, who informed them he had already left at 7:30 pm. Following a search by the family, the boy’s abandoned bicycle was found at a park in Shantiniketan Layout, Arikere, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Hulimavu Police Station. After enquiring with relatives and friends about their son, the parents filed a missing person complaint at 10:30 pm.

The police said that the family received a ransom call from the kidnappers, who demanded Rs 5 lakh and warned them not to contact the police.

After the police complaint was filed, the Hulimavu police intensified the investigation and search for the boy with CCTV footage and mobile location tracking. Meanwhile, the parents prepared Rs 5 lakh and were ready to give it to the kidnappers to bring their son back.

However, when the kidnappers came to know that the family had informed the police, they tied the boy’s hands and beat him to death, the police said. The abductors then left the body on a stone by the roadside, set him on fire and fled the scene.

The boy’s body was found partially burnt in a deserted area on Kaggalipur Road in Bannerghatta after the police tracked the location of kidnappers’ mobile phones.