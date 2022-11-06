'Be more humane towards our fishermen': India tells Sri Lanka

The 32nd International Maritime Boundary Line(IMBL) meeting between India and Sri Lanka witnessed the discussion of Maritime Security and the safety of Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait. The Palk Strait is a narrow strip of sea that connects Southern India with Sri Lanka.

The meeting provided a forum for the Navies and Coast Guards from both sides to further enhance mutual cooperation and synergy in operations.

Held at sea, in the Bay of Bengal, the meeting was conducted on board the Sri Lankan Naval ship Sayura. It was co-chaired by RAdm S Venkat Raman, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval area and RAdm TMAA Tennekoon, Commander of Northern Naval Area, Sri Lankan Navy.

The Indian delegation urged the Sri Lankan security agencies to show a more humane approach towards the Indian fishermen. Both delegations reiterated the need for expeditious information sharing, especially on issues that require immediate action.

The emphasis on the issue of Indian fishermen is noteworthy, given that the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard have been arresting and seizing the boats of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, on allegations of transgressing into Lankan waters and poaching there. Given the proximate nature of the southern Tamil Nadu coast and the Northern Sri Lankan coast, there are differences in the perception of the International maritime boundary.

Though the waters are patrolled by both sides, Sri Lankan nationals cross over into India, via illegal ferries or fishing boats. This has been rampant since the time the worst-ever economic crisis struck Sri Lanka in March this year and several people decided to flee the country, due to the skyrocketing prices and inability to sustain their livelihoods.

