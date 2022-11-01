Northeast monsoon rains in southern India: 15 NDRF teams on standby in Tamil Nadu

Northeast monsoon rains have been lashing regions in southern India including parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. With widespread rainfall being predicted across Tamil Nadu, for the coming three days, 15 teams of India's National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) have been kept on standby in the state.

According to Arun, Commandant, 04 NDRF Battalion, 15 of their teams have been kept ready for Northeast monsoon deployment. Of the teams, 13 are based at the NRDF Battalion Headquarters in Arakkonam, whereas a team each is based out of Chennai city and the mountainous Nilgiris district.

He added that the NDRF is in touch with the State Emergency Operational Control Room and that the teams are ready with their equipment, for deployment at any point in time.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the city and adjoining districts have witnessed widespread rainfall over the last 24 hours and are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days. It was also added that the core Chennai city region received 8.04cms of rainfall over the last 24 hours, as of 8:30 am Tuesday. This is said to be the third time in the last 72 years that the city has received such rainfall on November 1st.