/Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust invites applications for CEO post. Here's who can apply

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer to oversee the operations of the Ayodhya Ram Temple after a committee constituted for the appointment met in the national capital on Friday.

According to ANI, citing sources, candidates must be graduates and have at least 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Preference will be given to applicants with prior experience in temple management.

The applicant must also be a follower of the Hindu faith.

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Three year tenure for the new CEO

Applications for the post can be submitted until July 18. The trust is creating a dedicated email ID to receive applications. After the deadline, the committee will interact with shortlisted candidates before making the final selection.

The CEO will be appointed for an initial term of three years and will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure.

The committee has also decided to appoint a secretary to assist with the recruitment process. According to sources, the selection is expected to be completed within the next month.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions on July 13 seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The petitions are listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust, dismissed reports claiming that the trust had blocked the VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao. He said passes continue to be issued using Champat Rai's ID.

"There is no issue as of now. This is still in place. I have no details otherwise; the existing system still continues," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Dinendra Das reiterated his faith in the Uttar Pradesh Police and the state administration after Ayodhya Police began the custodial interrogation of Anukalp Mishra, one of the three main accused in the case.

He rejected concerns over the security and management of donations, saying temple operations remain unaffected.

"We have faith in Ram Lalla, and the Chief Minister and the administration are fully aware and involved. We have full faith in the police; they are performing their duty. They will catch the thieves in every way and will also punish them," he was quoted as saying by ANI.