As many as 250 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Monday (April 22) due to the closure of a single runway and changes in wind patterns. The busiest airport in India went into a ruckus after the delay, and passengers faced great inconvenience.

As per the data of FlightRadar24, the average delay at the airport was just 24 minutes.

Many of the frustrated passengers took to the social media platform X to report the inconvenience.

One of the passengers wrote on X, “Four times in a span of 3 hours. We were supposed to leave at 6.10 pm. We are now ‘scheduled' to leave at 9.15 pm for Delhi."

Another passenger, who went by the name Kai Rover on X, said, "I know Delhi Airport is one runway down and facing unseasonal winds, but could flight schedules not be planned better? Why are flyers being made to wait for hours at airports or on the flight because Delhi air traffic has congestion? Work with the airlines to reduce inconvenience maybe?"

The passenger made another post and suggested that the airport should schedule the runway upgrade for a time that is not the peak summer travel season, and there are fewer flights.

How to check the latest updates?

The Airlines said they are informing all the passengers through their registered contact details about the rescheduled details of their flights. They have asked passengers to keep checking the latest flight updates.

Other runways to resume soon?

After the immense criticism by the passengers on the internet, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it would resume operations on the closed runway in the first week of May.

"All other operations across terminals and three runways at Delhi Airport continue to function normally. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the operator said on the social media platform X.