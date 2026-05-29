/At least 5 killed after bridge collapses in UP’s Hamirpur; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

At least five people were killed, while several others were feared trapped under debris after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed during a severe storm in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Friday (May 29). Following the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The accident happened at the Kandaur-Morakandar bridge in the Kurara Police Station area, where the construction was ongoing during the night shift. According to officials, the bridge collapsed around 2 am after a storm in the region resulted in the failure of multiple structural components, including slabs and support pillars.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hamirpur, Arvind Kumar Verma, said rescue teams reached the site immediately after receiving information. “We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information around 2 am last night that a slab had collapsed and some people were trapped beneath it. SDRF is here, and rescue operations are underway. We have retrieved and identified five deceased,” he said.

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According to locals, a severe storm hit the area around midnight, causing the bridge structure to give way while construction work was ongoing.

In a post on X, the UP CM expressed the tragic loss of lives in the accident. “The loss of lives in a tragic accident on the Betwa River in Hamirpur district is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families.”

He added that he has directed the district administration to swiftly carry out rescue and relief operations in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). “Instructions have been issued to the district administration to swiftly carry out relief and rescue operations in coordination with SDRF,” he said.