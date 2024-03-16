Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to be held after Lok Sabha polls, announces CEC Rajiv Kumar

India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Saturday (March 16) announced that the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be conducted after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We are yet to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The way for conducting legal elections has opened since December 23. This is March, and there is snowfall in the region, hence the question of holding elections does not arise at this point," Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"We (ECI) went to Jammu and Kashmir and were asked by all the political parties there to hold the state assembly elections with the Lok Sabha polls. After that, we held administrative meetings wherein it was discussed that a lot of security forces would be required to conduct state assembly election with Lok Sabha election in J-K," he said.

"All political parties asked the ECI to conduct an assembly election with Lok Sabha polls, but security agencies advised us that it would not be possible to provide security as there was a need for the deployment of huge security forces. But we are seriously thinking of conducting polls in JK after the Lok Sabha polls. JK will be the first state to go in the election after the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

He further said that the ECI is "seriously" looking into conducting the elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking about the high-level committee examining One Nation, One Election, Kumar said that the ECI would conduct elections according to the constitutional provisions.

"There is a provision in the Constitution for conducting elections. Article 83(2) of the Constitution of India states that the House of the People will continue for five years from the date of its first meeting. There is a clause in Section 14 of the RP Act, 1951 that elections for the Parliament be must held six months before the end of the Assembly. As long as this article is there in the Constitution and there are provisions for People's Representation and People's Act, our job is to conduct elections according to them," Kumar said.

'How is security alright for parliamentary polls and not state elections,' questions Farooq Abdullah

National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, expressed dismay over ECI's decision to not conduct Parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that the poll body on one hand was planning on conducting Assembly polls in four states that would be coinciding with Lok Sabha elections but J&K was denied this opportunity.

"On one side the Govt of India wanted One Nation, One Election and on the other side, they are holding State elections and parliamentary elections in four states, why is this (J-K) being denied? When every party wanted elections (in J-K) then what is the reason it is not being done?" news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

Abdullah, further questioning the observations made by Kumar, said, "If they say security is the reason, I do not think so. How is that security is alright for the parliamentary elections and not for the state elections?"