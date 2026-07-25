/Assam flood deaths rise to 61; 80,000 still stranded without relief

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday (July 24), with the death toll climbing to 61 after 14 more people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said relief was yet to reach around 80,000 people stranded in inaccessible areas.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 7.05 lakh people have been affected across nine districts. Sivasagar remains the worst-hit district with nearly 3.5 lakh people affected, followed by Charaideo and Jorhat. The agency said 856 villages remain submerged and more than 56,600 hectares of crop area have been damaged.

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Addressing a press conference, Sarma said around 50,000 people in Nazira and another 30,000 in parts of Sivasagar had still not received relief as several areas remained cut off. "We are trying very hard to reach all the people with relief items, but still many are left out," the chief minister said.

He said floodwaters had started receding in some places, but thick layers of silt and mud covering roads continued to hamper relief operations. Sarma added that ministers had been stationed in the three worst-affected districts of Upper Assam and that additional boats, relief materials and essential supplies were being deployed to speed up assistance.

The chief minister also said previous attempts to airdrop relief supplies had proved unsuccessful because the consignments were damaged on impact. The state government would now discuss improved packaging methods with the Indian Air Force to make future air deliveries more effective.

BJP MLA Mayur Borgohain said nearly 30 per cent of the affected areas in his Nazira constituency had not yet received relief, with some villages continuing to face shortages of even drinking water.

Meanwhile, a central team is expected to visit Assam to assess the extent of the flood damage.