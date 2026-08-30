/Assailants chase AAP leader and shoot him dead in Punjab's Ferozepur

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was shot dead by armed assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur district, police said on Sunday. Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was riding a motorcyle with another man Harpreet when four men in a car chased them and opened fire.

Gopi sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing that happened at 7:45 pm. He was rushed to a hospital in Ferozepur for treatment, but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Harpreet, who was injured in the attack, was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

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An investigation have been launched into the incident and the police is examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area where the incident happened to establish the sequence of events and identify the attackers.

Preliminary investigation suggest an election-related dispute as a key angle behind the attack. Multiple teams have been formed, and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the culprits.