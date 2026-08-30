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  • /Assailants chase AAP leader and shoot him dead in Punjab's Ferozepur

Assailants chase AAP leader and shoot him dead in Punjab's Ferozepur

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 16:08 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 16:08 IST
Assailants chase AAP leader and shoot him dead in Punjab's Ferozepur

Representative Image Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Gopi sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing that happened at 7:45 pm. He was rushed to a hospital in Ferozepur for treatment, but was declared brought dead by doctors.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was shot dead by armed assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur district, police said on Sunday. Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was riding a motorcyle with another man Harpreet when four men in a car chased them and opened fire.

Gopi sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing that happened at 7:45 pm. He was rushed to a hospital in Ferozepur for treatment, but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Harpreet, who was injured in the attack, was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

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An investigation have been launched into the incident and the police is examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area where the incident happened to establish the sequence of events and identify the attackers.

Preliminary investigation suggest an election-related dispute as a key angle behind the attack. Multiple teams have been formed, and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab the culprits.

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The incident has raised concerns over law and order situation in Punjab.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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