Ashoka University: Another professor quits, faculty members threaten exodus over research paper row

The controversy surrounding an Indian private university over the controversial research paper is refusing to die as another faculty professor has quit, sparking a strong response from other faculty members who have threatened to quit en masse.

According to reports, Pulapre Balakrishnan, an economics professor at Ashoka University, put his papers on Tuesday (Aug 15) in protest against the varsity’s decision to accept the resignation of Sabyasachi Das, whose research work suggesting voter manipulation in 2019 elections sparked a major political controversy with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following Balakrishnan’s exit, his colleagues have written to the university’s governing body threatening a faculty exodus if Das is not reinstated. The English and Creative Writing departments have also extended their support to the demand, reports PTI news agency.

'Won't carry out teaching obligations'

In a joint statement, they said that they would not be able to carry out their teaching obligations "unless questions regarding basic academic freedoms are resolved before the Monsoon 2023 semester".

"The offer of resignation by our colleague Prof. Sabyasachi Das and its hasty acceptance by the University has deeply ruptured the faith that we in the faculty of the department of Economics, our colleagues, our students, and well-wishers of Ashoka University everywhere, had reposed in the university's leadership," the letter said.

"We urge the governing body to address this immediately, but no later than August 23, 2023. Failure to do so will systematically wreck the largest academic department at Ashoka and the very viability of the Ashoka vision," it added.

Furthermore, the professors have put out two demands. One, professor Das' unconditional return to his position at Ashoka University, and second, the governing body to play no role in evaluating faculty research through any committee or any other structure.

"Unless these questions regarding basic academic freedoms are resolved before the start of the Monsoon 2023 semester, faculty members of the department will find themselves unable to carry forward their teaching obligations in the spirit of critical enquiry and the fearless pursuit of truth that characterise our classrooms,” the letter stated.

What was the controversy about?

The university had earlier distanced itself from Das’ research paper ‘Democratic Backsliding in the World's Largest Democracy’, after t came under immense criticism.

On social media, the varsity stated that social media activity or public activism by Ashoka faculty, students or staff in their “individual capacity” does not reflect its stand.

Das later resigned and the university accepted his resignation.

According to Das’ paper, the “disproportionate” wins were never observed in past elections by BJP or Congress, and also that they were mainly seen in states ruled by BJP at that time.

His paper cites that the reasons for this could be that either the BJP committed electoral fraud or it was able to accurately predict closely contested seats and mobilise party workers to campaign more intensively.

