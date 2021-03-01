As threat of vaccine inequity looms, here's how India is helping the world heal

Vaccine inequity continues to plague the world struggling to cope with coronavirus infections. Now, the world's richest countries have bought a billion doses of vaccine in excess. Specifically, they have bought a billion more vaccines than they need. This surplus is enough to vaccinate Africa's adult population.

An analysis undertaken by the "One" campaign claims that 27 European Union countries, along with Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have already secured over 3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Australia is home to 25 million-plus people, and it has purchased over 114 million doses of virus vaccines whereas it only needs around 60 million doses. Australia alone has purchased over 64 million extra vaccine doses.



Around 130 countries have not received a single dose of the vaccine so far. "Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community", the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had recently said. India has passed this test in an exemplary manner by finding the right balance by not just inoculating its own, but also healing the world.

India is running the world's largest vaccination campaign which began in January. India's priority was to innoculate its healthcare workers first, and over 14 million people have been vaccinated so far. India is now expanding its vaccination campaign. People above the age of 60 will now be getting the vaccines. Those above 45 with a medical condition are also eligible for vaccination.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of vaccine on March 1. The PM was administered a shot of Covaxin - a made-in-India vaccine which was produced by Bharat Biotech and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

India's prime minister put out this tweet with a picture of himself getting vaccinated. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!", he Tweeted.

India is not just working towards making itself coronavirus free but is also helping the world fight the virus.

Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana became the first person to receive a vaccine from Covax - a vaccine alliance that aims to vaccinate poor countries for free. The jab that Nana aAkufo-Addo is seen receiving is free of cost and is from India.

Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines from Covax after vaccines from India landed in Ghana last week. At least 145 countries participating in Covax will receive around 337 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by mid-2021. India is helping the world recover from the pandemic as the world's richest economies continue to be overwhelmed by the crisis at home.