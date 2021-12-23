As concerns over Omicron variant in India rise, PM Narendra Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 23) chaired a review meeting to assess the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and the country's preparedness amid rising concerns over another wave fueled by the Omicron variant. The high-level meeting was attended by senior officials and experts.

So far, India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant across 16 states and Union Territories (UTs), according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Recently, India's Health Ministry alerted States and Union Territories (UTs) about the Omicron variant, which is apparently at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: AstraZeneca says its third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies

The ministry further asked the states and UTs to "activate" war rooms and keep analysing even small trends and surges at the district and local levels.

Amid a rise in cases caused by Omicron variant in some countries, there have been demands that the Indian government should allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19. However, there isn't any official remark on the same.

WATCH | Study suggests Omicron milder than Delta variant