From oxygen supply to Omicron threat: 10 key highlights of PM Narendra Modi's Covid review meeting

Amid increasing concerns over a new coronavirus (COVID-19) wave in India due to the new variant Omicron, which is believed to be highly transmissible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday (December 23) with experts to check the nation's preparedness.

He reviewed the status of public health response measures for containment and management of the virus cases. He took a note on the strengthening of health infrastructure including the availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, PSA plants, ICU/oxygen supported beds, human resources, IT interventions and status of vaccination.

"Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across India, particularly in the wake of Omicron. Our focus is on further ramping up health infra, testing, tracing and ensuring full vaccination coverage," PM Modi tweeted.

Here are the top ten highlight points of the meeting:

1) PM Modi said that in view of a new variant of Omicron, we should be 'satark' (vigilant) and 'saavdhan' (cautious).

2) He said that there should be a strategy for the proactive, focussed, collaborative, cooperative fight against Covid.

3) PM Modi called for the effective use of IT tools for telemedicine and teleconsultations.

4) He emphasised that it is important for states to ensure oxygen supply equipment are installed, fully functional.

5) PM Modi highlighted the point that the fight against the Covid pandemic is not over and there should be continued adherence to safety guidelines.

6) Talking about the vaccination, PM Modi urged the States to ensure that the eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid.

7) PM Modi asked for a heightened and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hotspots through active, prompt and effective surveillance.

8) He has further directed to send a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner.

9) Modi has asked the officials to speed up the testing to ensure quick identification of cases sp that they can be treated timely. He said that the focus should also be on effective contact tracing.

10) Another important point to note is that he has directed the officials that the central government should send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases and insufficient health infrastructure to assist them to improve the situation.

During the meeting, officials briefed PM about the emerging scenario globally driven by the new variant Omicron.

Regarding India, a detailed report of the Omicron cases, including their travel history, vaccination status and recovered status was presented to the Prime Minister.

