/Artificial rain to fight air pollution? Delhi to get cloud seeding, but there's one problem

Delhi has landed in a dire condition with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 400 a day after Diwali. And one thing that can reduce the problem, if not completely solve it, is the rain. But the weather is showing lower to no chances of rain in Delhi. Hence, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is all set with a cloud seeding plan in the national capital for artificial rain. But this effort, too, has a roadblock. The authorities said there are just not enough clouds to begin with. The IMD said that no favourable cloud window is expected before October 25.

How will the process look?

In each trial, the flights will release a special mix into the clouds using a dedicated flare system. This mix has been developed by IIT Kanpur and contains silver iodide nanoparticles, iodised salt, and rock salt. This mixture will help in accelerating the formation of raindrops in moisture-laden clouds, enabling artificial rainfall.

So far, the IIIT Kanpur has conducted seven successful in-house cloud seeding experiments between April and July. These experiments were done in drought-prone regions using the same aircraft and flare systems.

First-ever ARTIFICIAL RAIN in Delhi

The Delhi government conducted its first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding from July 4 to 11, 2025. This came in an effort to curb pollution in the national capital. IIT Kanpur was in charge of the technical operations for this project, News18 reported, citing sources. BJP's Rekha Gupta-led government secured permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and plans to induce rain when weather conditions are favourable.