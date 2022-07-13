Anti-Hindu quotes, hate speech and Hinduphobia: US report finds rise in anti-Hindu disinformation

US researchers from Rutgers University, in their latest report, have said that there has been a substantial increase in "anti-Hindu disinformation" on social media and messaging services. According to experts, the investigation revealed that over the past few years, hate speech against the Hindu community has grown mostly unnoticed on social media.

White nationalist and 4chan genocidal Pepe memes about Hindus are widely disseminated via extreme Islamist web networks on messaging app Telegram and elsewhere, according to the study "Anti-Hindu Disinformation: A Case Study of Hinduphobia on Social Media."

Artificial intelligence was employed by researchers at the Rutgers NC Lab to better understand how a coded and masked linguistic pattern spread on social media.

Not all tweets that are anti-Hindu come from Pakistan. Researchers discovered Iran and other nations have state-sponsored information operations.



Also read | Bangladeshi ‘cop’ assaults Hindu woman for wearing bindi, police probe on

According to their analysis of 1 million tweets, Iranian trolls spread anti-Hindu stereotypes to sow discord as part of an influence campaign to accuse Hindus of committing a genocide against minorities in India.

Watch | Gravitas: Hindu Temple attacked in Karachi

Data collection and analysis were done in collaboration with high school students from the New Jersey Governors' STEM Scholars programme. They instructed them on open-source intelligence gathering, machine learning for detecting cyber-social threats, and the dimensions of anti-Hindu misinformation.

Given the rising religious tensions in India and the recent execution of an Indian shopkeeper, the signal on anti-Hindu code phrases and memes reached record highs in July and may be fueling an outburst of real-world violence. Even though this hatred is on the rise, social media sites are usually unaware of the code phrases, key imagery, and systematic nature of it.

Notably, India requested that the UN recognise "Hinduphobia" and other crimes of religious prejudice against Buddhism and Sikhism in January 2022.

At a virtual meeting hosted by the Global Counter-Terrorism Centre (GCTC) in Delhi, India's ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti, urged the international organisation to recognise threats against Jews, Sikhs, and Hindus.

In order to combat this issue, Tirumurti had stated that the "emergence of contemporary varieties of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, and anti-Sikh phobias is a topic of great worry."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.