In a recent development, Punjab police have arrested Jasbir Singh from Rupnagar for links to Pakistan Intelligence Operative Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network.

Jasbir used to operate a channel called "Jaan Mahal.” He also used to maintain a close connection with arrested youtuber Jyoti Malhotra and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission Official who was expelled from India.

In a post on the platform X, the DGP of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, mentioned, “Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, #Rupnagar.”

The police investigation has found that Jasbir has visited Pakistan three times (2020, 2021, 2024), his electronic devices have contact listed from multiple Pakistan-based numbers. He also attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on the invitation of Danish where he met with other Pakistani officials and bloggers.

“After Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest, Jasbir attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. An FIR has been registered at SSOC, #Mohali,” the post mentioned.

His phone is under investigation by the forensic department.

"Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.

@PunjabPoliceInd reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security and neutralising all threats posed by such anti-national elements," the post mentioned.

SSOC had sought seven days of police remand, however, it was granted only three days.

This recent arrest, since the Pahlgham attack, shows the government's significant crackdown on terror networks or related activities. Along with Jyoti Malhotra, eleven others were arrested for espionage activities.

Jyoti was sent into judicial custody for 14 days on May 26. Her first hearing is set to be on June 9. Hisar police had mentioned that they have not managed any incriminating evidence that explains Jyoti had access to any military or defence-related information.



