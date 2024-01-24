Another shock to INDIA alliance: Punjab CM says AAP to contest alone in state

INDIA, the alliance of opposition parties trying to cobble together a united alliance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received two major shocks on Wednesday as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won't ally with Indian National Congress in the state. The announcement came mere hours after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee announced similar position in her state.

Both political parties are part of the INDIA alliance which comprises 28 opposition parties including the Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Watch | TMC, AAP leaders rule out seat-sharing in Punjab, West bengal × Punjab chief minister's statement has come at a time AAP and the Congress are discussing seat sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat for general elections in the country due in just a few months.

While he was replying to a question about AAP's alliance with Congress, Mann said, “Punjab will become a hero in the country and the AAP will win 13-0 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.

When he was prodded further about whether it was the final decision he said," We are not going with them (Congress).”

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns he will arrest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Mann added further that discussions were already underway for AAP's probable candidates for 13 Lok Sabha sears in Punjab and 40 probable names had come up.

“There are three to four probable candidates per Lok Sabha constituency. Surveys will be conducted and we have kept winnabilty as the criterion (for fielding a candidate),” he said.

The Punjab CM said that several state leaders from the party were against alliance with Congress in Punjab.

Situation in West Bengal

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unequivocally said that the Trinamool Congress will contest on all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state on its own and there will be no alliance with Congress.

"I had no discussions with the Congress. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I gave them (the Congress) many proposals... but they rejected them. I am not concerned about what will be done in the (rest of the) country... but we are a secular party and, in Bengal, we alone will defeat BJP," said Banerjee. She expressed her unhappiness that though former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was coming to West Bengal with his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay' march, she was not informed of it.

Congress has struck conciliatory tone after Banerjee's statements.

"TMC is a pillar of the INDIA alliance. We cannot imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata ji. Tomorrow our Yatra is entering West Bengal. Discussions regarding seat sharing are being done and a result will come soon that will keep everyone satisfied..." said Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh.