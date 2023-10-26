Angry with frequent power cuts, Karnataka farmers bring live crocodile to power station

Frequent power cuts have plagued the southern state of Karnataka, and the most affected have been the farmers. But they claim that no solution is brought to solve the long pending crisis. So recently, the farmers threatened the electricity board officials with a live crocodile.

In a video that went viral on social media, farmers were seen bringing a live crocodile to a Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) power station in the Vijayapura district, where they threatened the leave the reptile if officials did not solve the electricity issues and give uninterrupted power supply.

HESCOM is a power distribution company serving seven of Karnataka state districts.

Farmers of the Ronihal Village of the Kolhara Taluk in the state explained what made them take such a bizarre step.

“Due to no power supply, we face daily threats due to dangerous reptiles, including snakes and crocodiles, roaming in our fields. It’s all dark after evening, posing a serious threat to us who are working in the farm and also other residents of the village.” says one concerned farmer. Farmers of Karnataka brought crocodile to the sub station asking officials to provide electricity. pic.twitter.com/PjgwJfbxkc — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 24, 2023 × Also read | India to issue visas to Canadians but not under four categories

Upon finding a live crocodile on their premises, HESCOM officials called the police and forest officials for a rescue. After witnessing this ‘unusual’ incident outside their office, HESCOM officials have assured the farmers that no power cuts will happen during the daytime.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently acknowledged that there has been a power shortage in the state due to a steep rise in demand and consumption.

Power consumption in October used to be about 10,000 MW, which has gone up to 16,000 MW in the state due to increased usage of electricity for agriculture purposes.