Andhra Pradesh: Farmers seek state BJP chief's support to oppose plan of three capitals

Farmers of Amaravati capital region villages on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh BJP President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana here to seek his support for their protest against the government's proposal of three capitals in the state.

The farmers appealed to the BJP state president to take the matter to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narayana assured the farmers that BJP would stand by them.

Speaking on the occasion, the state BJP president said "Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should change his idea of three capitals. Change of policies whenever government changes is not correct."

Narayana also said that Jagan's attitude seems to be vindictive.

"Dictatorial attitude is not good for anybody. That will lead to troubles. There is a connection between capital and development. The decision of three capitals will be problematic for administration," he added.

Earlier yesterday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals in the state.