/Air India flight bound for Indore returns midway, after fire scare in on of the engines

An Air India flight was forced to return to Delhi on Sunday after the pilots received a fire warning in one of the engines soon after take off. In a statement, the airlines said the Flight AI2913, bound for Indore returned to the city after the pilots received a "fire indication" in the right engine of the aircraft.

The Air India flight has been grounded and passengers are being moved to a different aircraft, which will soon take off for Indore.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," an Air India spokesperson said.

Soon after the alarm went out, the crew shut down the affected engine, followed all safety protocols and brought the aircraft back to Delhi.

“The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore shortly. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority,” read the statement by Air India.