/Amul milk to get costlier from tomorrow: ₹2 per litre hike announced across India

If the LPG crisis wasn’t enough, here’s another reason your morning cup of coffee will get pricier. A major dairy brand will increase milk prices across India, with the new rates coming into effect this Thursday (May 14). This marks the first time since 2025 that the company has announced a cost revision. The announcement was made by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the marketing wing of the brand.

What does the revision look like?

The brand carries several products, including Taaza, Gold, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk, Shakti, and T-Special. The hike is attributed to the rising costs of cattle feed and packaging, which have increased overall production expenses. Most milk products will see an increase of ₹2 per litre.

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The notice:

According to the notice, Amul Cow Milk (500 ml), currently priced at ₹29, will now be sold for ₹30. A 500 ml pack of Amul Shakti, currently ₹31, will be priced at ₹32. A premium product under the brand: T-Special milk (1-litre pack) will be sold at ₹66, reflecting a ₹3 increase per litre.

Amul Taaza (500 ml) will be sold at ₹29, a one-rupee increase over the current price. Amul Buffalo Milk will see a sharp rise from ₹37 to ₹39 for a 500 ml packet. Finally, Amul Gold (500 ml) will now cost ₹35, up from the previous price of ₹34.

The revised list: