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Amul milk to get costlier from tomorrow: ₹2 per litre hike announced across India

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 13, 2026, 22:16 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 22:16 IST
Amul milk to get costlier from tomorrow: ₹2 per litre hike announced across India

Amul milk to get costlier from tomorrow: ₹2 per litre hike announced across India Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Amul announces a ₹2 per litre milk price hike across India, effective May 14, 2026. Check the revised price list for Gold, Taaza, Shakti, and Cow milk variants. 

If the LPG crisis wasn’t enough, here’s another reason your morning cup of coffee will get pricier. A major dairy brand will increase milk prices across India, with the new rates coming into effect this Thursday (May 14). This marks the first time since 2025 that the company has announced a cost revision. The announcement was made by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the marketing wing of the brand.

What does the revision look like?

The brand carries several products, including Taaza, Gold, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk, Shakti, and T-Special. The hike is attributed to the rising costs of cattle feed and packaging, which have increased overall production expenses. Most milk products will see an increase of ₹2 per litre.

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The notice:

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According to the notice, Amul Cow Milk (500 ml), currently priced at ₹29, will now be sold for ₹30. A 500 ml pack of Amul Shakti, currently ₹31, will be priced at ₹32. A premium product under the brand: T-Special milk (1-litre pack) will be sold at ₹66, reflecting a ₹3 increase per litre.

Amul Taaza (500 ml) will be sold at ₹29, a one-rupee increase over the current price. Amul Buffalo Milk will see a sharp rise from ₹37 to ₹39 for a 500 ml packet. Finally, Amul Gold (500 ml) will now cost ₹35, up from the previous price of ₹34.

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The revised list:

  • Amul Cow Milk (500 ml): ₹30. A 500 ml pack of
  • Amul Shakti (500 ml): ₹32.
  • T-Special milk (1-litre pack): ₹66
  • Amul Taaza (500 ml): ₹29
  • Amul Buffalo Milk (500 ml): ₹39
  • Amul Gold (500 ml): ₹35

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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