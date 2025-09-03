LOGIN
  • /Donkey milk to special tea: Top 10 most expensive things money can buy in India

Donkey milk to special tea: Top 10 most expensive things money can buy in India

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 11:16 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 11:16 IST

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive things are in India? Check the list below of the top 10 expensive items that will surprise you the most. 

Donkey Milk
1 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Donkey Milk

Donkey Milk is considered the most expensive product in the Indian market, as it is sold between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per litre.

Manohari Tea
2 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Manohari Tea

Manohari Tea is the expensive tea brand in the world, which is also known for its rare Manohari Gold tea, produced at the Manohari Tea Estate in Assam, India. As per the Deccan Herald report, this tea fetched Rs 1.15 lakh per kilogram at a private auction in 2022.

Taj Mahal palace
3 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Taj Mahal palace

Another most expensive thing in India is the Taj Mahal palace (Taj Hotel), the lavish and exclusive dining experience that costs a whopping 1.5 lakhs.

Dior X Air Jordan shoes
4 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

Dior X Air Jordan shoes

Prices for the sneakers have skyrocketed on the resale market of India due to extreme rarity and demand. Its price range from Rs 6.5 lakh to over Rs 7.6 lakh.

Woodstock school
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Woodstock school

Woodstock School is an international Christian boarding school situated in the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India. Its annual fees are substantial and can include significant one-time charges alongside the yearly tuition, which is in the range of Rs 15-17.65 lakhs for 2025.

Golden shirt
6 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Golden shirt

The most expensive T-shirt in India costs around 1.3 crore as it is made entirely of gold. This unique and luxurious garment took the skills of 20 artists and approximately two years of hard work.

Antilia
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Antilia

Antilia building is the residence of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, which is the most expensive house in India. To build a 27-story building, it costs around 15,000 crores.

V. S. Gaitonde painting
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

V. S. Gaitonde painting

The renowned Indian artist V. S. Gaitonde made an untitled painting in 1969, which became a masterpiece of modern art. The nameless painting was sold for an astonishing 42 crore in an international auction held in Mumbai.

Richard mille watch
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Richard mille watch

The Richard Mille RM 40-01 McLaren Speed tail watch is the most expensive watch in India, as it costs around Rs 8,40,00,000. This watch is a limited-edition timepiece designed to mirror the aerodynamic and technical mastery of the McLaren Speedtail hypercar.

Rolls Royce Cullinan
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Rolls Royce Cullinan

The most expensive car in India is a custom 'Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB', which has its price tag of Rs 22 crore. This bespoke luxury sedan features a unique "Bohemian Red" exterior, a solid gold Spirit of Ecstasy, an illuminated grille, and a custom coachline.

